TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday night in Troy. There are currently no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

At 9:15 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the area of VanBuren Street and 2nd Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Police discovered evidence upon arrival, and were able to confirm the call as legitimate after speaking with witnesses.

An initial investigation revealed that a group of shooters had allegedly fired at a passing vehicle in what is not believed to be a random act. Police say there is currently no evidence that would indicate there was an exchange of gunfire.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4411.