TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a wooded area near Ridge Drive in Troy. Police are on the scene and have it secured.

Troy Police say the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. and appears to be a targeted attack. There is no indication of continued threat to the surrounding community. Police are using drone and K9 units to investigate.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified and is not in custody. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call detectives at (518) 270-4421.