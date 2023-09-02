TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on September 2. Police stated that the victim’s identity will not be released until the appropriate family members have been notified.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., police responded to the area of River Street and Douw Street for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult man who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a dispute, which escalated into the suspect stabbing the victim. According to police, the suspect fled the scene after the assault and is not yet in custody.

Detectives were active on the scene interviewing potential witnesses, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Police at (518)270-4421 or report online by visiting the department’s website.