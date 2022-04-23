TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to officials from the Troy Police Department, an overnight stabbing took place around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Third and Congress Street. One victim was taken to Albany Medical Center in serious condition.

There has been no word on the victim’s recovery at this time. No suspects were in custody as of early Saturday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, and details are very limited. Stick with NEWS10 on-air and online as this story develops. If you have pictures or videos from the scene or would like to submit a news tip, you can contact us at news@news10.com.