TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 102nd and 2nd Avenue. According to Troy Police, a male victim died.

Troy Police say that two individuals were involved in an altercation that resulted in the victim being injured. The victim was taken to and treated at a local hospital where he later died.

Troy Police are urging any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.