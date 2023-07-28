TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening. The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street.

Police said two men were fighting when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. He sustained a non-life threatening injury. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Law enforcement is working to identify the suspect, including reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 270-4421.