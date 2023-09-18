TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on September 18. Two victims were injured in the incident.

On Monday at 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sixth Avenue and 105th Street following the report of someone being shot. Upon arrival, police located the two victims, one of which sustained serious injuries.

The victims were assisted on the scene by emergency services. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival, and there is no description of them at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.