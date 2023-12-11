TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on December 10. The incident took place on Fifth Avenue.

On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., police responded to 445 Fifth Avenue following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple people fleeing the area.

The initial investigation yielded evidence of a shooting on the nearby sidewalk, but no victims or suspects were found near the scene. Police later located a victim that had been transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4421.