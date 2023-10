TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in the area of 2nd Avenue near 111th Street. Police say the victim suffered a minor injury to his side.

An individual showed up at Samaritan Hospital around 8 a.m. Monday morning and reported they were shot several hours earlier. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421.