TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department officials confirmed to NEWS10 Saturday that two overnight shootings took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The first was reported around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 384 Eighth Street, where one victim was taken to the hospital.

A second shooting allegedly took place around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the old Germainian Banquet Hall, located at 309 Third Avenue. One victim was transported to Albany Medical Center in that case as well, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time. There has been no word on either victim’s condition. Both are ongoing investigations, and more details will be provided as they become available.

If you have any information regarding either case, you are asked to call the Troy Police Department’s non-emergency number at (518) 270-4411. If you have pictures or videos from the scene of either alleged crime, please send them to news@news10.com.