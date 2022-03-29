TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at the Bradley bar on March 26. Police said Maurice Miller, 46, of Troy, was shot in the chest.

Police responded to the bar around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Miller was found at the scene and was given medical aid by Troy Fire Department members. He later died at the hospital.

Police said a second victim with a gunshot wound to the torso arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. He is currently being treated at the hospital and his wounds are serious.

Troy police said their thoughts are with Miller’s family and friends. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421 or on the Troy Police Department website.