TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police have identified the victim in the 102nd and 2nd Avenue homicide. Police say Alexander Crawford, 39, was shot and killed.

Troy Police say that Crawford and another were involved in an altercation that resulted in him being injured. Crawford was taken to and treated at a local hospital where he later died.

Troy Police are still investigating this homicide. Witnesses of the incident or anyone with information are asked to contact detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.