TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has charged a man for graffiti in the area of Congress Street. Patrick Gaitor, 30, of Troy, is accused of damaging a building by painting it.

Charges

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Making graffiti (misdemeanor)

Possession of a graffiti instrument (misdemeanor)

Gaitor was arraigned and released. Police said this arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Detective Bureau, Community Services Bureau, and the Patrol Division.

According to Troy police, they are continuing to follow up on tips from community members. If you see suspicious activity that could be related to graffiti, you are encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4411.

Police are working to address the ongoing concerns of graffiti within the Troy community. Members of the department have partnered with local businesses, community groups, and other community members in a joint effort to lessen instances of graffiti.

“It is our hope that together we can establish solutions to the concerns of our community members,” said Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker. “We recognize enforcement is one aspect of a collective response and we are fully committed to our responsibility. Our continued thanks to our community partners working together to address these issues.”