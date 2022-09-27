TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.

On September 24 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Mobil on Rosa Road for a panic alarm. The clerk said they had been robbed by a man with a knife and a handgun. The man allegedly fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Police were then notified at a man matching the suspect’s description knocking on doors asking people to call a cab for him. Officers began searching the area and found the suspect, identified as Matthew Spinelli, 32, of Troy, at Steinmetz Park on Lenox Road. Police said the knife and imitation handgun were later found nearby.

Charges

Two counts of second-degree robbery

Second-degree menacing

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use

On September 25 around 5:30 p.m., police said officers were in the Crane Street business area when they saw a man walking in the road who matched the description of a man who has outstanding warrants. The officers ran the man’s name to confirm the warrants.

When the man, identified as Eljaquah Haggray, 26, of Schenectady, was told about the warrants, he fled on foot. Officers chased him into a nearby apartment building where they began to struggle with him in a hallway.

During the struggle, they reportedly saw Haggray holding a handgun. The officers told him to drop the gun. He complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges