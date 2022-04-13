TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Troy Police Department, a man was arrested after an altercation with a Troy Police Officer. Police units surrounded the area of 59 Ingalls Ave during the incident.

Police say an officer was with a Code Enforcement at a house near 59 Ingalls Ave in Troy. An altercation then occurred between the suspect and officer. The suspect then fled on foot and the officer chased him.

The suspect ran into 59 Ingalls Ave where he was eventually arrested by police.

This incident is currently ongoing and more information will be released. Stick with News10 for updates.