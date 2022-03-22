TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday night, members of the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 61 5th Street in Troy for what they originally thought was a single shot fired. After officers arrived, they learned that a firework had actually exploded in the area, causing severe damage to a car parked on the side of the road.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker, Troy Police weren’t sure as of Tuesday morning if the incident was intentional or accidental. No suspects are in custody at this time.

The victim whose car was damaged told NEWS10 the firework blew up their windshield and part of their car’s hood. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you both online and on-air as new details become available.