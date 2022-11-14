ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Derek Luch, 50, will also serve a 15-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.

Luch pleaded guilty back in June to possessing child pornography. He admitted from May 2021 to October 2021, he used a file-sharing service to download and receive several images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, onto his computer and external hard drives. Luch was arrested on Nov. 4, 2021 and admitted he was in possession of child pornography then too.