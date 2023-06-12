ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Frankie Rios, 42, of Troy, was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Rios was sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and for possessing and intending to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Rios admitted to having a .25 caliber Mauser handgun with six rounds of ammunition on March 30, 2019. He also admitted that on February 17, he had more than 100 grams of cocaine and cocaine base with the intent to distribute in Troy.

As part of the plea deal, Rios has to forfeit the firearm and ammunition. Rios will also serve three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.