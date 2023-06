TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Curtis D. Black, 32, was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Black will serve three years of post-release supervision.

Black entered a guilty plea and admitted he had an unregistered PA-15 Multi-Caliber Palmetto State Armory rifle. The rifle was not registered to Black. The case was investigated by the Troy Police Department and the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.