TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

Snipes also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon after attacking a female guard while in custody at the Rensselaer County Jail, according to the Office of the Rensselaer County District Attorney.