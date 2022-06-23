ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced in connection with a riot in Albany in 2020. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Dwight Parker, 40, was sentenced to at least 20 years in state prison.

In April 2022, Parker was convicted of throwing Molotov cocktails at police, as well as setting a tractor-trailer on fire during the May 30, 2020 riot in Albany. The DA’s Office said Parker also tried to seriously injure a police officer with a dangerous instrument.

Charges

Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer as an Act of Terrorism

Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer

First-degree Attempted Assault

Third-degree Arson

Second-degree Criminal Mischief

First-degree Riot

“Mr. Parker, you’re the victim, not me. Not us. You’re the victim of your own doing, clearly incapable of getting out of your own way, and as a result, you’ll now spend the upcoming years in prison, away from your family, who are also a victim of your crime,” said Albany Police Officer Adam Liebler during sentencing.

Parker was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was also sentenced to a consecutive term of two to six years in state prison, for a total minimum sentence of 20 years, and a maximum of 24 years, followed by five years of post-release supervision.