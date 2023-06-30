TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to prison on Friday for murdering his wife, Georlasia Evans, in Troy on January 15, 2021. Taquan Evans, 37, was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Evans was found guilty by a jury that deliberated on the case for one day. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, 20 witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution, which proved Evans strangled his wife.

“As I mentioned at the time of the conviction, Chief ADA Matt Hauf, along with ADA Spencer

Lane worked tirelessly on this case from the very beginning. Our focus has always been on

justice for Georlasia and her family, and we hope this sentence brings them some comfort,” said

District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly