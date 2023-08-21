ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced for his role as the leader of a Capital Region cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jan Lopez-Colon, 29, faces 10 years in prison with a 5 year term of supervised release.

Lopez-Colon was first charged back in September of 2022 with conspiring to distribute large quantities of cocaine. Lopez-Colon pled guilty on December 29, 2022, admitting that between June and December of 2021, he and three others worked together to receive over five kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico with intention to sell it in the Capital Region.

One of the three co-defendants, Jesus Baez, 34, of Troy, was sentenced on July 11. The other two, Ilvin Batista-Figueroa, 31, of Albany, and Sam Calderon, 20, of Troy, have both pled guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced on August 28 and September 19 respectively.