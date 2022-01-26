Troy man sentenced for inappropriate contact with teens

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced for having inappropriate sexual contact with teenagers. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Kyle Pascher, 20, was sentenced to 1 year in the Rensselaer County Jail.

The DA’s Office said Pascher was found to have had inappropriate sexual contact with four separate victims ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old. The incidents occurred between April and November of 2020 in North Greenbush.

Pascher had pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching and two counts of harassment in the second degree. The DA’s Office said Pascher will be also be sentenced at a later date to 3 years probation stemming from an additional plea to endangering the welfare of a child.

