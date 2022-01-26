Troy man sentenced for heroin trafficking

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced for conspiring to traffic a kilogram of heroin. The United States Department of Justice said Jose Leon Roldan, 43, was sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Leon Roldan previously admitted to working with his father, Carlos Leon Rivera, and Mario Figueroa-Portalatin, to sell heroin in Troy from November 2019 to March 2020.

He admitted to regularly traveling to New York City with his father, where they would get heroin from Figueroa-Portalatin’s supply source. DOJ said they brought the heroin back to Troy, where all three prepared and packaged it for sale.

Figueroa-Portalatin pleaded guilty on August 11, 2020 to conspiring to distribute over 20 pounds of heroin. He was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Leon Rivera pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021 to conspiring to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to over 7 years in prison.

