ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy man convicted of killing a 26-year-old in October 2019 will serve 25 years to life in prison. Raekwon Ellis, 27, was sentenced for the fatal shooting of Raheem Douglas.

The shooting happened in the area of Lexington Avenue and First Street in Albany. Investigators said there was no known connection between the two.

It’s unclear what the motive was.