ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Terrell McDonald, 32, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 65 months in prison after pleading guilty in a nationwide conspiracy case where he and others committed bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The fraud scheme, known as “Felony Lane Gang” occurred between 2018 and 2020.

According to the indictment, the men traveled across the country, breaking into cars. They targeted cars parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, and parks.

They would steal debit and credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identifications and recruit women to impersonate the victims and cash checks in drive-through bank lanes. The women recruited suffered from addiction to controlled substances and were provided narcotics as payment.

McDonald was ordered to pay restitution of $133,190 and a forfeiture money judgment of $17,648.28. McDonald will undergo 3 years of supervised release post-imprisonment.