ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been indicted in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Waverly Pleasant was charged with one count of Sex Trafficking a Child and one count of Promoting Prostitution.

Pleasant, 37, is accused of being involved in the prostitution of a minor at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in the city of Albany between October 27, 2022 and November 1, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was sent to jail and is due in court on April 21.