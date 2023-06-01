ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Tavel Harris, 45, of Troy, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. The indictment alleges that Harris recklessly caused the death of Naghira Walker on or around April 22, 2023.

Harris was also accused of intending to conceal, alter, or destroy the victim’s body, as well as clothing and bedding which contained Walker’s blood. Police investigations determined that Harris used a U-Haul truck and his mother’s wheelchair to dump Walker’s body outside a vacant home.

Harris is due back in court on June 22. Bail is set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, and $150,000 partially secured bond.