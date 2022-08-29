ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court Monday morning. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Eley, 27, back in July 2022 in Albany. Purvis is also facing weapons and drug charges.

Albany police were called to the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue for a shooting on July 3. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Eley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The incident happened in broad daylight.

Dominique’s friends have previously told News10 she was an active community member and an up-and-coming artist who was well known by the name Kay or Kay Hollywood.

Purvis is currently behind bars at the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to reappear in court on September 16th, 2022.