ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pleaded not guilty in connection to a homicide that happened on Easter. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Isaiah Anderson, 37, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On April 9 around 4 a.m., police found Alonzo Ford, 60, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on the 500 block of Morris Street in Albany. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson was arrested a few days later. The indictment alleges that Anderson intentionally caused the death of Ford. He is also accused of having an illegal, loaded gun at that time.

Anderson was remanded to jail pending a bail application. He is next scheduled to appear in

court on May 24 at 9:30 a.m.