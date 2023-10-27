ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pled guilty in a theft case, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Michael McDermott, 30, now faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

McDermott admitted to breaking into the Glenmont Walmart on May 10 while the business was closed, smashing the glass gun case, and stealing six firearms. He also admitted to pointing a firearm at employees upon them chasing him into the woods.

McDermott was arraigned on May 23 and his trial began at the end of July. His sentencing is scheduled for February 26, 2024.