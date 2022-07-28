TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lawrence Belcher, 37, of Troy, pleaded guilty to trying to entice a child to meet and have sex with him. Belcher is a registered sex offender for sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, according to court documents.

Belcher admitted to sending explicit text messages to someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy from January to April 2022. Prosecutors said Belcher tried to get the boy to meet him in a hotel parking lot to have sex in his car. He was actually talking to undercover law enforcement. When Belcher arrived at a hotel in Schenectady County he was met by police. He was arrested and has been in custody since then.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 28 in Syracuse. Belcher faces 10 years to life in prison. If he is released he will be supervised for at least five years and up to life.