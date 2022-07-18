ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to trying to coerce and entice a 13-year-old to engage in sexual acts with him. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Brian Botsford, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday.

As part of his guilty plea, Botsford admitted that between July and August 2020, he sent graphic, sexually explicit text messages to an undercover investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old. In those messages, Botsford repeatedly asked the child for naked photos, as well as sending photos to the 13-year-old.

Botsford also reportedly said he wanted the child to run away and live with him in an abandoned building and get the child pregnant. On August 10, 2020, Botsford went to meet the child in person in Troy to engage in sexual acts with them. He was was encountered by law enforcement and arrested.

Botsford faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life. His sentencing is scheduled for November 17. Botsford will also have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.