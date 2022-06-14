TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Derek Luch, 50, of Troy, has pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi made the announcement.

As a part of his guilty plea, Luch admitted that between May 2021 and October 2021, he used a file-sharing service to download and receive numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ says Luch also admitted that he had possessed child pornography when he was arrested on November 4, 2021.

Luch faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, and at least five years and up to a life term of post-imprisonment supervised release. The DOJ says Luch will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping as part of Project Safe Childhood.