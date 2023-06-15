MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man pleaded guilty to burglary relating to a storage unit burglary that happened in February. Michael Fox, 37, was arrested in March following an investigation.

On February 14, New York State Police got a complaint about a storage unit in Malta that was broken into and had multiple items stolen. Through investigation, police identified Fox as a suspect and found he was one of a few that entered the storage facility without being authorized, broke the lock on the unit, and took items that weren’t his.

Fox was later arrested on a warrant. He was taken from the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on unrelated matters, and processed at Saratoga State Police.

According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, Fox pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 26 at 10:30 a.m.