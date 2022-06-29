SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in the “Felony Lane Gang.” The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Terrell McDonald, 32, whose aliases include “Ruger” and “Moon,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

DOJ said this group travels across the country breaking into cars, often targeting those parked by women at public locations. They then use stolen debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identifications to commit bank fraud.

This group allegedly recruited women who impersonated the victims in drive-thru bank lanes to withdraw money and cash checks. DOJ said these women were almost always suffering from drug addiction and were provided payment at least partially in narcotics.

In pleading guilty, McDonald admitted that he was involved in the “Felony Lane Gang” between 2018 and September 2020. He admitted that the loss amount from the conspiracy attributable to him is between $95,000 and $150,000.

These charges carry a minimum sentence of 2 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years, a fine of up to $1 million, and a supervised release term of up to 5 years. McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.

McDonald was one of nine men charged in a 13-count indictment for their roles in the scheme. Keyshawn Arnold, 25, of Schenectady, and Tyrone Parker, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the indictment. The remaining co-defendants are: