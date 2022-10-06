TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury found Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 26, of Troy guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of Michael McMahon on Jan. 2, 2020. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s office, Dominquez-Carle and McMahon were “involved” with the same woman.

The indictment in the case described Dominquez-Carle Brown stabbing McMahon at his President’s Street apartment, wrapping him up in a blanket, and dumping the body in the woods in Greene County. Dominquez-Carle Brown was ultimately found not guilty of a higher charge, second-degree murder.

The trial lasted for nearly two weeks. At sentencing on December 1, Dominquez-Carl faces up to 25 years in prison.