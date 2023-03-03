TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly reports Bryan Wright, 33 of Troy was found guilty after a four-day trial. Wright was arrested last year after being found with over a half-ounce of cocaine.

On November 9, 2022, Wright was arrested as the result of a Parole GIVE detail by a Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigator and a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Parole Officer. The DA explains Wright was found with over a half-ounce of cocaine and almost $3,000. The District Attorney’s office explains they currently have 47 open GIVE cases, including 4 in 2023. The District Attorney’s office has prosecuted over 250 GIVE cases since 2019.

Wright is found guilty of one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and another count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He will be sentenced on April 27 and faces up to 15 years due to a prior violent felony conviction.