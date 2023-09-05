ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday evening, the Albany Police Department arrested Devere Williams, 34, of Troy, following a traffic stop on Orange Street. According to the police, Williams was found to have a loaded handgun and a quantity of cocaine.

Williams was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree

Williams was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was then remanded to the Albany County Jail.