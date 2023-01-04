BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Bethlehem Police Department made an arrest in connection to a domestic incident that occurred on February 15, 2022. Zereem N. Williams, 21, of Troy, is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Attempted Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

According to the victim, she was attempting to leave the area of 136 Kenwood Ave. in Delmar at around 7 p.m. on February 15, when Williams reportedly discharged a firearm at her vehicle. There were no injuries reported during the incident. There is currently no other information that has been released about this case.