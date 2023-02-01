ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man will face 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual acts. Brian Botsford, 26, previously pleaded guilty to charges.

Law enforcement says that Botsford admitted to sending a graphic, sexually explicit text to an undercover investigator posing as the 13-year-old child between July and August 2020. Botsford also allegedly asked the presumed child for naked photos. He further stated he wanted the child to run away and live with him in an abandoned building to get her pregnant. Law enforcement says he tried to meet the child in person at an undisclosed Troy location on August 10, 2020, to engage in sexual acts. Police encountered him upon arrival and arrested him.

Botsford is required to register as a sex offender once he’s released. he will also serve a 25-year term of supervised release.