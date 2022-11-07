AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was found guilty on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County. The incident took place on March 29 in the city of Amsterdam.

Noah Pascal was found guilty on the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree (two counts)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

Unlawful fleeing a police officer

Reckless Driving

Speeding

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Pascal was stopped by police for speeding but refused to provide identification. He then led police on a chase and intentionally hit a police cruiser. The officer was injured, and the cruiser needed over $5,000 in repairs.

Officials said Pascal has four active warrants and around 40 open charges or tickets pending in Watervliet, Troy, Schenectady, Colonie and Kings County. One pending case involves alleged animal abuse in May 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.