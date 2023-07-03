TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor, according to police. Perry Ransford, 74, is facing multiple charges.

The investigation leading to the arrest took place over the last several months, yielding that Ransford allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old victim back in February. The original incident reportedly occurred in Ransford’s 6th Avenue apartment in Troy.

Police say that the victim was a visitor to Ransford’s residence, but the two did not have an existing relationship. The investigation resulted in an indictment by the Rensselaer County Court, and Ransford now faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree rape

Second-degree rape

First-degree sexual abuse

Aggravated sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you can contact Troy Police at (518)270-4421 or St. Peter’s Health Partners Crime Victim Services at (518)271-3410.