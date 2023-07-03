MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday, following an investigation that alleges he committed several acts against a physically helpless adult woman, according to Mechanicville Police. Christian Vandenburgh, 30, faces multiple charges.

Police say Vandenburgh committed these crimes on more than one occasion.

Charges:

First-degree rape

First-degree sex abuse

Vandenburgh was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court. He is currently held at the Saratoga County jail pending further court action.