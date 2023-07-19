ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy has been charged in connection to a March shooting in the city of Albany. The incident took place around 1:55 a.m. on March 18 in the area of Broadway and Lawn Avenue.

Police said Miguel Lopez, 33, traveled to the city of Albany and fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun at the victim. A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Lopez was charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.