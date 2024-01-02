TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Monday and is charged with arson after a fire occurred at the Veterans of Lansingburgh. Michael Christiansen, 43, faces multiple charges.

According to Troy Police, around 9 p.m., crews received multiple 911 calls regarding an exterior fire at the Veterans of Lansingburgh at 777 1st Avenue in Troy. Troy firefighters began working, and thanks to community members and Veterans of Lansingburgh staff, a suspect was identified within minutes.

The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited. The suspect, identified as Christiansen, was taken to Central Station for processing and was held for arraignment to occur at 9 a.m. in Troy City Court.

Charges:

Third-degree arson

Possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage

This incident is still under investigation. Police will continue to process additional evidence and confirm a potential motive for the accused’s actions.