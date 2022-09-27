TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct on Friday. According to state police, Kyle Pascher, 21, had sexual contact with someone under age 17.

Police said that troopers received a report of an inappropriate relationship between Pascher and a child on January 4. They said that their investigation revealed that, in the spring of 2021, Pascher had sexual contact with a minor under 17 in the town of Brunswick.

On September 24, Pascher was released from the custody of the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility for an unrelated matter. That’s when state police arrested him and brought him to their Brunswick headquarters for processing. He was arraigned and released to Rensselaer County probation.