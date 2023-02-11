MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.

Around 2 p.m., police pulled over Rosario’s vehicle on the Northway for alleged traffic violations. According to police, Rosario did not have a valid driver’s license and over six pounds of cannabis and other cannabis items were found in the car.

Rosario was charged with second-degree criminal possession of cannabis. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.