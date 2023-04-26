COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 21, a Troy man was arrested following a menacing complaint made on April 9. The suspect, Ramar J. Martin, 37, was charged with Stalking, two counts of Criminal Contempt, Menacing, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment of Property, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

According to the police, a victim had made a walk-in complaint at around 1:52 a.m. on April 9, saying they had been menaced with what appeared to be a firearm on State Route 7 in Colonie. Investigations determined that Martin had followed the victim and attempted to force them off the roadway.

Martin then attempted to stop the victim’s vehicle by blocking their travel lane. He then allegedly exited his vehicle and brandished and pointed a handgun at the victim.

The victim had an active stay-away order of protection against Martin. Martin was also reported to have tried to contact the victim multiple times by phone, violating the court order.

He was arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Albany. Martin was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.